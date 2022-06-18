STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Amid bilateral tensions, PM to attend BRICS summit hosted by China

The summit is unlikely to bring anything major on the table for India as there are many unresolved issues between India and China. 

Published: 18th June 2022 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2022 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the BRICS Business Council prior the 11th edition of the BRICS Summit, in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. | (Photo | AP)

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking during the BRICS Business Council prior the 11th edition of the BRICS Summit in 2019. (Photo | AP)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the BRICS summit, hosted by China, virtually on June 23. The 14th summit of BRICS nations — Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa — will be hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on June 23 via video link, the Chinese foreign ministry announced on Friday.

The summit is unlikely to bring anything major on the table for India as there are many unresolved issues between India and China. India’s foremost issue with China has been the build-up by the latter around the LAC. Besides, China recently spoke against the Indian government following the remarks of the now-suspended BJP spokespersons against Prophet Mohammed. Another issue that India has been trying to resolve with China is the granting of visas to over 23,000 Indian students enrolled in Chinese universities.

The theme of the summit is ‘Foster High-quality BRICS partnership, usher in New Era for Global Development’. According to China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying, the summit will discuss the 2030 agenda for sustainable development. Former foreign secretary Shyam Saran said nothing substantive could be expected from the summit. 

“The summit is being held virtually so the awkwardness of our PM meeting the Chinese president will be avoided. However, the optics of Modi meeting both Putin and Xi Jinping — both considered villains by the West — will be viewed negatively. I don’t think anything substantive will be achieved in the current environment but India’s persistence in maintaining its presence in a number of regional and international platforms underscores that India’s range of interests today demands various interest-based coalitions rather than exclusive partnerships,” he said.

The LAC bottleneck

The summit is unlikely to bring anything major on the table for India as there are many unresolved issues between India and China, especially the infrastructure and military build-up by the PLA along the Line of Actual Control

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BRICS China Prime Minister Narendra Modi
India Matters
The Central Armed Police Forces.(File | PTI)
10 per cent vacancies in CAPFs, Assam Rifles to be reserved for Agniveers: MHA
Sudarshan Venu, the Managing Director of TVS Company (Photo | @TVSmotorscompany)
Agnipath scheme will strengthen society, contribute to nation-building: TVS MD
Catherine Pollett.(Photo | Facebook)
41 yrs after, ‘Belgian’ Kathy to be in Kerala in search of parents
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh's newly-formed Palnadu district turning its trash into 'gold'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp