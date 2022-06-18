STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Archaeological Survey of India set to get 2,000 staff for multi-tasking

He added that filling the MTS post is a struggle as employees in this category keep leaving the job for better opportunities. 

Published: 18th June 2022 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2022 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Archaeological Survey of India

The building of the Department of Archaeology, Office of the Archaeological Survey of India. (File Photo |EPS)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is set to get 2,000 multitasking staff (MTS) being recruited through Staff Selection Commission (SSC). The MTS are mainly engaged for the safeguarding of protected heritage sites.

An official privy to the development said the new recruitments would certainly help in bringing down the number of vacancies for the time being but added that more vacancies might arise soon because the retrenchment rate is higher. He added that filling the MTS post is a struggle as employees in this category keep leaving the job for better opportunities. 

“We are expecting 2,000 MTS who are in the role of ward and watch of monuments. MTS are largely young graduates. As and when they get better opportunities, they leave. The retrenchment rate in this cadre is higher. Because of this, the gap in vacancies widens,” said another official.

