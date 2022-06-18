'Army to get its Agniveers by mid-2023': Army Chief on new recruitment scheme

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amidst the announcement of a new recruitment scheme leading to violence at multiple places in the country the armed forces have announced initiating the process to induct the first batches of Agniveers.

Army Chief General Manoj Pande on Friday said, “Training of first Agniveers will begin in December 2022, active service to commence in middle of 2023”

Talking about the process to expand the recruitment base, “The decision of the Government has been received to grant a one-time waiver, increasing the entry age of recruitment to 23 years, for the recruitment cycle of 2022.” Pande said.

The COVID-19 pandemic had led to virtual halt on inductions. While the Army recruited jawans in 2019-2020, and there has been no entrance since then. On the other hand the Indian Navy and Indian Air Force have both recruited in the previous two years.

Sources in the Army confirmed that a notification regarding the Agnipath recruitment will be issued in two days.

Speaking on the issue Air Force Chief Air Chief marshal VR Chaudhari said, "I am pleased to inform that the upper age limit for the first induction has been increased to 23 years," and "This change would permit a larger section of the youth to enrol Agniveer. The selection process for the Air Force will start from Jun 24," he said.

The government recently announced the Agnipath Scheme under which the youth will be inducted into the Armed Forces initially for four years. Once the four year service is over all of them will leave and a re-induction process will be held to take in 25 percent from them to serve as permanent cadre of the forces. As per the government aim of the scheme is to make the military youthful.

It is since then that protests against the scheme started.

Speaking on the matter Admiral R. Hari Kumar said, “I didn't anticipate any protests like this. We worked on the Agnipath scheme for almost a year & half...It's single biggest Human Resources Management transformation in Indian military...Protests are happening due to misinformation and misunderstanding of the scheme”

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence on Tuesday, the Agnipath initiative is intended to help the Armed Forces maintain a young profile. It will provide young people who want to wear the uniform a chance by recruiting young talent from the society who are more in sync with current technology trends and returning skilled, disciplined, and motivated personnel to society.

“This decision will provide an opportunity for many of our young, energetic and patriotic youth who, despite the COVID pandemic, were preparing to join the recruitment rallies, which couldn't be completed in the last two years due COVID restrictions.” The Army Chief said.