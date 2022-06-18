STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Assam: Boat carrying flood-affected people capsizes; three children missing

Kopili River has inundated vast tracts of land and affected over 55,150 people in the district, which was also severely affected in the first wave of floods earlier this year.

Published: 18th June 2022 11:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2022 11:39 AM   |  A+A-

Blazing Sword Division of Gajraj Corps of the Indian Army evacuate people during flood relief operations after heavy rainfall, in Hojai district.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: A boat carrying flood-affected people has capsized in Assam's Hojai district, leaving three children missing while 21 others have been rescued, officials said on Saturday.

A group of 24 villagers were moving to safety from inundated Islampur village late on Friday night when the boat hit submerged a brick kiln and capsized in Raikota area, they said.

"Personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rescued 21 people, while search operations are underway to trace the three missing children," Hojai Deputy Commissioner Anupam Choudhury said.

He urged people not to take a risk and venture out in the dark in inundated areas. "If people want to move to safer places, they should contact the district administration. We will evacuate them in NDRF and SDRF boats," he said.

Kopili River has inundated vast tracts of land and affected over 55,150 people in the district, which was also severely affected in the first wave of floods earlier this year.

A total of 29,745 people have taken shelter in 47 relief camps in the district. According to a bulletin issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), another person was reported missing in a separate incident in Hojai on Friday.

In Sonitpur district, a person was reported missing when the boat in which four people were travelling capsized on Friday. Three of them were rescued while a search was underway to trace the missing person.

Assam is severely affected by floods with 18.95 lakh people suffering in 28 districts and 55 people dying due to the deluge and landslides in the state this year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Assam Assam flood
India Matters
The Central Armed Police Forces.(File | PTI)
10 per cent vacancies in CAPFs, Assam Rifles to be reserved for Agniveers: MHA
Sudarshan Venu, the Managing Director of TVS Company (Photo | @TVSmotorscompany)
Agnipath scheme will strengthen society, contribute to nation-building: TVS MD
Catherine Pollett.(Photo | Facebook)
41 yrs after, ‘Belgian’ Kathy to be in Kerala in search of parents
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh's newly-formed Palnadu district turning its trash into 'gold'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp