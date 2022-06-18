Bhagwant Mann to expand Cabinet, reviews ministers’ work

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is likely to expanded his Cabinet in July, after the state budget session. Four or five ministers may take the oath of office in the council of ministers, while a sitting minister may be dropped. The performance of the ministers is being examined to decide on the reshuffle.

This will be the second Cabinet expansion for this government. Sources said Mann discussed the issue with Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party’s national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, who was recently in Punjab. The Cabinet expansion will take place post the Lok Sabha bypolls in Sangrur on June 23, and after the state budget session ends on June 30. It could happen in early July, before the presidential polls.

As many as eight ministerial berths are lying vacant, including the one vacated by former health minister Dr Vijay Singla, who was arrested on corruption charges. There are currently nine ministers in the government, besides Mann, while the strength can be 18, including the chief minister.

Sources said the new ministers may be given portfolios currently held by Mann. The CM initially held charge of 27 departments, and later the health and family welfare, and medical education and research departments also went to him after Singla’s removal.

It is likely that the health, parliamentary affairs, local government, agriculture, industry and investment promotion departments will be given to the newly-inducted ministers. Among the new ministers to be appointed, one berth may go to a woman MLA, and another to a second-time legislator. The names of Sarabjit Kaur Manuke, Baljinder Kaur and Aman Arora are doing the rounds.

Mann may drop a minister belonging to the Majha region from the Cabinet, while the performance of a minister from Doaba is also under watch. Hectic lobbying has already begun among MLAs, ahead of the Cabinet expansion.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim gets parole, SGPC objects

Chandigarh: Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was on Friday given a one-month parole, after which he came out of jail in Rohtak. “Singh in his plea said he wanted to go to his Barnawa ashram. A clearance from Baghpat administration was taken before the parole was given,” Haryana Jails Minister Ranjit Chautala said. Singh is serving a 20-year jail term for raping two disciples at his Haryana ashram. SGPC president Harjinder Singh reacted, saying, “Despite the Centre’s assurance, the Sikh political prisoners have not been released so far.”