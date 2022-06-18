STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP forms ‘management team’ for smooth sailing in President polls

Opposition parties have already started parleys to field a common Opposition candidate for the coveted post.

Published: 18th June 2022 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2022 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)

BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Even as the BJP is yet to pick its candidate for the Presidential polls scheduled 
next month, the party has constituted a 14-member ‘management team’ for coordinating with all its state units and allies ahead of the crucial exercise.

Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat has been appointed as convener of the panel. According to BJP functionaries, the team will coordinate with all state units of the BJP and its allies for the Presidential 
election and is also expected to guide the party’s elected representatives on the voting process.

BJP general secretaries Vinod Tawde and CT Ravi are the co-conveners of the team. Tarun Chugh, who is also a general secretary, is also part of the team, according to a notice issued by the party on Friday.Union ministers G Kishan Reddy, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Sarbananda Sonowal, Arjun Meghwal and Bharati Pawar have been included in the management team as members.

The other members are BJP’s national vice-president D K Aruna, national secretary Rituraj Sinha, national president of women’s wing Vanati Srinivasan, national spokesperson Sambit Patra and Assam unit vice-president Rajdeep Roy.

Earlier, the saffron party had authorised its president JP Nadda and Union minister Rajnath Singh to consult with other political parties, including those in the opposition, for building a consensus on a Presidential candidate. Both Nadda and Singh have already reached out to several leaders including Sharad Pawar, Mamata Banerjee, Nitish Kumar, Naveen Patnaik, Farooq Abdullah and others. With numbers on its side, the BJP-led NDA is confident of ensuring the victory of its candidate.

Will guide legislators 

According to the functionaries of the saffron camp, the management team will coordinate with all state units of the party and its allies for the Presidential election and is also expected to guide the party’s elected representatives on the voting process.

Oppn to meet on June 21 

Opposition parties have already started parleys to field a common Opposition candidate for the coveted post. While Mamata Banerjee had proposed the name of Sharad Pawar the latter has politely declined the offer. The parties are now expected to meet on June 21 to decide a name.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Presidential polls Presidential elections
India Matters
The Central Armed Police Forces.(File | PTI)
10 per cent vacancies in CAPFs, Assam Rifles to be reserved for Agniveers: MHA
Sudarshan Venu, the Managing Director of TVS Company (Photo | @TVSmotorscompany)
Agnipath scheme will strengthen society, contribute to nation-building: TVS MD
Catherine Pollett.(Photo | Facebook)
41 yrs after, ‘Belgian’ Kathy to be in Kerala in search of parents
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh's newly-formed Palnadu district turning its trash into 'gold'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp