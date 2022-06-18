STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Centre, states should work together as Team India, says PM Modi at national conference in Dharmashala

PM Modi deliberated that the state government should identify all the vacancies under each department and ensure all of them are filled in.

Published: 18th June 2022

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The national conference of chief secretaries at Dharmashala in Himachal Pradesh on Friday concluded with a call made by Prime minister Narendra Modi that the Centre and states should work together as 'Team India". 

PM Modi deliberated that the state government should identify all the vacancies under each department and ensure all of them are filled in. 

Chairing the conference, the PM also stressed the need for greater Centre-state coordination for ensuring the saturation of government schemes and last-mile delivery and capacity building of civil servants through Mission Karamayogi. 

An official statement said that the PM appreciating the extensive sessions said the deliberations were useful in laying out a roadmap for the sectors. He further laid emphasis on the ensuing minimum government and maximum governance for better and greater ease of living in the country. Asking the state governments, Modi said that state governments should optimally utilise the GeM portal for purchasing that ensures transparency as it helps in time and cost savings.

The PM also asked officials to expedite the usage of drones in the service industry, such as for the delivery of essential drugs or horticulture products, especially in hilly terrains. The PM also said that the state governments must try to integrate Aanganwadi with primary schools.

Speaking to officials, the PM said that states should also recognise its strength, define their targets and develop a roadmap to achieve the goals.

"Because this is essential for India to become a 5-trillion -dollar economy", the PM said, adding that all new ideas must be taken forward, incubated and institutionalised.

Around 200 officials including the chief secretaries attended the national conference which concluded on an encouraging note.

