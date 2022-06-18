STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Citing 'overlapping', NCERT removes portions on 2002 Gujarat riots, Emergency, Mughal courts from class 12 books

Many of these changes were announced earlier this year when the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) rationalised its syllabi in April.

Published: 18th June 2022 12:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2022 12:11 AM   |  A+A-

2002_gujarat_riots

A vehicle burning during the 2002 Gujarat riots. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The NCERT has removed portions about the 2002 Gujarat riots, Emergency, Cold War, Naxalite movement and Mughal courts from its class 12 textbooks as part of its "syllabus rationalisation" exercise.

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has cited "overlapping" and "irrelevant" as reasons for dropping those portions from the syllabus.

Many of these changes were announced earlier this year when the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) rationalised its syllabi in April.

Besides schools under CBSE, some state boards also use NCERT textbooks.

Listing the changes, the NCERT, in a note, said, "The content of the textbooks has been rationalised for various reasons, including overlapping with similar content in other subject areas in the same class, similar content included in the lower or higher classes on the same subject.

It also stated that difficulty level, content which is easily accessible to students without much intervention from teachers and can be learned by self-learning or peer-learning and content which is irrelevant in the present context have been removed.

In class 12 political science textbook, pages on the topic 'Gujarat Riots' will be excluded from the chapter titled 'Recent Developments in Indian Politics'.

The mention of the National Human Rights Commission report on the 2002 violence and the "raj dharma" remark by then Prime Minister Atal Bihar Vajpayee has been dropped from the textbook.

Also, chapters on Mughal courts in a history textbook, a poem on the Dalit movement and a chapter on the Cold War, are among the exclusions from the political science textbook.

In Class 10, the excluded chapters included verses of poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz in the 'Religion, Communalism and Politics — Communalism, Secular State' section of the textbook 'Democratic Politics II'.

Also, chapters titled 'Democracy and Diversity', 'Popular Struggle and movements' and 'Challenges to Democracy' have been dropped.

In the social science textbook of classes seven and eight, references to Dalit writer Omprakash Valmiki were removed.

In the class seven textbook titled 'Our Pasts-2', the topic 'Emperors: major campaigns and events', has been removed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NCERT Emergency 2002 Gujarat riots Cold War Naxalite movement
India Matters
The Central Armed Police Forces.(File | PTI)
10 per cent vacancies in CAPFs, Assam Rifles to be reserved for Agniveers: MHA
Sudarshan Venu, the Managing Director of TVS Company (Photo | @TVSmotorscompany)
Agnipath scheme will strengthen society, contribute to nation-building: TVS MD
Catherine Pollett.(Photo | Facebook)
41 yrs after, ‘Belgian’ Kathy to be in Kerala in search of parents
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh's newly-formed Palnadu district turning its trash into 'gold'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp