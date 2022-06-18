Deeply concerned over reports of attack on Gurudwara in Kabul: India

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India on Saturday said it is deeply concerned over reports of an attack on a Gurudwara in Kabul and is closely monitoring the situation.

"We are deeply concerned at the reports emanating from Kabul about an attack on a sacred Gurudwara in that city," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

"We are closely monitoring the situation and waiting for further details on the unfolding developments," he said. Bagchi was responding to media queries on the reported attack on the Gurudwara.