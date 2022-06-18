STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Farooq Abdullah withdraws name as possible joint opposition candidate for President’s post

Farooq Abdullah said that J&K is passing through a critical juncture and his efforts are required to help navigate these uncertain times.

Published: 18th June 2022 04:54 PM

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Three-time former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, whose name was proposed as a possible joint candidate for the office of president on Friday withdrew his name from the race saying he has a lot more active politics ahead and is looking forward to making a positive contribution in service of J&K and country.

In a statement, Abdullah, who is Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar, said “I am honoured to have had my name proposed as a possible joint opposition candidate for the office of President of India by Mamata Banerjee”.

He said after Mamata proposed his name, he received a number of calls from opposition leaders offering their support for his candidature.

“I have taken a few days to discuss this unexpected development with my family and senior colleagues. I am deeply touched by the support that I’ve received & honoured to have been considered for the highest office in the country,” Abdullah said.

He said he believes J&K is passing through a critical juncture and his efforts are required to help navigate these uncertain times.

“I have a lot more active politics ahead of me and look forward to making a positive contribution in the service of J&K and the country. Therefore I would like to respectfully withdraw my name from consideration and I look forward to supporting the joint opposition consensus candidate,” said Abdullah.

He said he was grateful to Mamata for proposing his name.

“I’m also grateful to all the senior leaders who offered me their support,” added NC president.

Abdullah is expected to play a key role in the party's electoral politics in J&K.

He will lead the party’s campaign in the first-ever Assembly polls of J&K Union Territory, which may be held by the end of this year.

