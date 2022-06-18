In line with Mamata's 'Didi Ke Bolo', Abhishek launches helpline number

By PTI

DIAMOND HARBOUR: Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday launched a helpline number to reach out to the people of his Lok Sabha constituency, on the lines of the “Didi Ke Bolo” (Tell Didi) public outreach programme of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee which was unveiled in 2019.

On the occasion of completing eight years as a parliamentarian, the Diamond Harbour MP also released a report card of the work he has done for the constituency in the last eight years.

Accusing the BJP-led government at the Centre of intimidating its political opponents by agencies like the CBI and ED, the nephew of Mamata Banerjee claimed at a meeting here that many leaders of the saffron camp are ready to join the TMC.

"“Today, inspired by my leader @MamataOfficial's flagship initiative, I am launching ‘Ek Daake Abhishek' for the people of the Diamond Harbour constituency. Through this helpline, you can directly reach out to me at 78877 78877 with any of your concerns and suggestions,"” the MP tweeted later.

Abhishek's outreach programme, “Ek Daake Abhishek” (Abhishek at one phone call), is along the lines of “Didi Ke Bolo” which provided a platform for the people of the state to directly lodge complaints to the Mamata Banerjee who is also the TMC supremo.

In the Twitter post, he said, “As your representative, I promise to redress every concern that is raised and incorporate every feedback that is shared.

Your honest suggestions will help take Diamond Harbour to greater heights.

Together, we will build a model constituency for the rest of India!” Banerjee also released a report card “Nishobdo Biplab” (silent revolution) detailing his “achievements” as a parliamentarian since 2014.

"Party leaders and workers will visit every household across the Lok Sabha constituency to present them with the report card and spread awareness about the helpline number," he said at the meeting.

He shared the report card in another Twitter post.

Attacking the saffron party, Banerjee said, "The BJP uses CBI and ED to intimidate its political opponents so that they don't challenge it. They have central agencies, we have people on our side. We are not scared to carry on the battle for the development of Bengal."

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has questioned him several times in connection with its probe into the coal smuggling scam while the CBI interrogated his wife and others in her family over the same case.

Banerjee claimed that the saffron party practises divisive politics while the TMC believes in development and peace.

"Many leaders of the BJP are queuing up to join the TMC. Had we opened our doors, all of them would have come to our side. But we did not,”" he said.