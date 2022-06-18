STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India records 13,216 fresh COVID-19 cases

This is the first time in 113 days that India has recorded over 13,000 cases. The death toll increased to 5,24,840 with 23 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Published: 18th June 2022 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2022 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

COVID-19, Coronavirus, COVID test, COVID cases

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's COVID-19 tally increased to 4,32,83,793 on Saturday as 13,216 more people tested positive for the viral disease and the active caseload climbed to 68,108, according to Union health ministry data.

This is the first time in 113 days that India has recorded over 13,000 cases. The death toll increased to 5,24,840 with 23 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.16 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.63 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 5,045 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.73 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 2.47 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,26,90,845. The case fatality rate stood at 1.21 per cent, it said. The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide inoculation drive have exceeded 196 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4, 3 crore on June 23 and 4 crore on January 25 this year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid 19 Coronavirus Pandemic
India Matters
The Central Armed Police Forces.(File | PTI)
10 per cent vacancies in CAPFs, Assam Rifles to be reserved for Agniveers: MHA
Sudarshan Venu, the Managing Director of TVS Company (Photo | @TVSmotorscompany)
Agnipath scheme will strengthen society, contribute to nation-building: TVS MD
Catherine Pollett.(Photo | Facebook)
41 yrs after, ‘Belgian’ Kathy to be in Kerala in search of parents
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh's newly-formed Palnadu district turning its trash into 'gold'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp