Moosewala murder: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's associate arrested from Bihar

PATNA: A close associate of a wanted gangster, arrested in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's murder, Lawrence Bishnoi has been arrested from Bihar's Gopalganj district. Bishnoi is wanted in connection with the murder of noted Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

Acting on a tip-off, a Punjab police team with the help of Gopalganj police arrested Mohammad Raja Hussain from his native village Rajapur under the Mirganj police station area late on Friday evening.

Gopalganj SP Anand Kumar said that Hussain is stated to be an active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. He also worked for a Canada-based gangster identified as Goldi Brar in Delhi, Punjab and Bihar.

Police said that Raja's accomplish Shakti Singh was earlier arrested by Punjab police from Bilaspur in Chandigarh and Mohammad Afzal Khan from Chapra in Bihar's Saran district.

During the investigation, it came to light that the gangsters were allegedly involved in demanding extortion money from a Ludhiana-based businessman. They used national and international phone numbers for making extortion calls in India.

“We have handed over Raja to the visiting police team from Punjab after completing legal formalities. The gangster on the run will be taken to Punjab on transit remand,” Gopalganj SP said.