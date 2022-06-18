STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Moosewala murder: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's associate arrested from Bihar

Acting on a tip-off, a Punjab police team with the help of Gopalganj police arrested Mohammad Raja Hussain from his native village Rajapur under the Mirganj police station area.

Published: 18th June 2022 01:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2022 01:10 PM   |  A+A-

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA: A close associate of a wanted gangster, arrested in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's murder, Lawrence Bishnoi has been arrested from Bihar's Gopalganj district. Bishnoi is wanted in connection with the murder of noted Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

Acting on a tip-off, a Punjab police team with the help of Gopalganj police arrested Mohammad Raja Hussain from his native village Rajapur under the Mirganj police station area late on Friday evening.

Gopalganj SP Anand Kumar said that Hussain is stated to be an active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. He also worked for a Canada-based gangster identified as Goldi Brar in Delhi, Punjab and Bihar.

Police said that Raja's accomplish Shakti Singh was earlier arrested by Punjab police from Bilaspur in Chandigarh and Mohammad Afzal Khan from Chapra in Bihar's Saran district.

During the investigation, it came to light that the gangsters were allegedly involved in demanding extortion money from a Ludhiana-based businessman. They used national and international phone numbers for making extortion calls in India.

“We have handed over Raja to the visiting police team from Punjab after completing legal formalities. The gangster on the run will be taken to Punjab on transit remand,” Gopalganj SP said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sidhu Moosewala Lawrence Bishnoi Arrest
India Matters
The Central Armed Police Forces.(File | PTI)
10 per cent vacancies in CAPFs, Assam Rifles to be reserved for Agniveers: MHA
Sudarshan Venu, the Managing Director of TVS Company (Photo | @TVSmotorscompany)
Agnipath scheme will strengthen society, contribute to nation-building: TVS MD
Catherine Pollett.(Photo | Facebook)
41 yrs after, ‘Belgian’ Kathy to be in Kerala in search of parents
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh's newly-formed Palnadu district turning its trash into 'gold'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp