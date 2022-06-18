Nupur Sharma comment row: Jharkhand HC seeks report from state government on June 10 violence

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Hearing the PIL seeking NIA probe into the violence which took place in Ranchi during a protest march on June 10 against the controversial statement given by BJP leader Nupur Sharma, the Jharkhand HC on Friday has sought a detailed report from the state government. The state government has also been directed to submit the intelligence report obtained by it ahead of the incident.

Petitioner Pankaj Yadav, through his PIL, has demanded NIA investigation into the entire incident. A Division bench comprising Chief Justice Dr Ravi Ranjan and Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad heard the PIL.

“The Jharkhand High Court, after looking at the FIR and press release issued by Democratic Party of India (SDPI), has sought a detailed report on the matter,” said petitioner’s Advocate Rajiv Kumar. SDPI, a political wing of the Popular Front of India (PFI), where it had said that how police opened fire on the children when there is a UPA Government in Jharkhand seeking action against the police and compensation to the family members of those who were killed in the incident, he added.

Kumar said that the court has also sought the intelligence report received by the state government ahead of the incident and what action was taken to deal with it. He further added that the court sought a reply from the Jharkhand government to explain how around 10,000 people assembled at a public place and the

number of people who died in the incident as well as the rounds of bullets fired by the police. The court has listed this matter for further hearing next Friday.

According to Kumar, the court also asked whether other measures like tear gas or water cannon were used by the police before resorting to firing or not. The court, however, said that it was not inclined to decide whether the posters of the riot suspects should be displayed in public places or not.

Meanwhile, the situation remained peaceful in Ranchi while Friday prayers were offered at different mosques in Ranchi under tight security. Security forces were keeping a close vigil on sensitive areas through drones to avoid any untoward incident.

Jharkhand Police had been put on high alert following intelligence inputs that the protesters may take to the streets again on Friday after offering ‘Namaaz’ in different mosques in Ranchi. To avoid any untoward incident, the district administration has beefed up the security of religious places, besides putting barricades in at least 25 sensitive localities in the capital city.