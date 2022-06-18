STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pinarayi urges Modi to put Agnipath on hold in the interest of country

In a tweet on Saturday, the CM pointed out that the raging protests against the scheme are a clear indication of the sentiments of youngsters in the country. 

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the country witnessing widespread protests against the Agnipath scheme, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to put the scheme on hold.

In a tweet on Saturday, the CM pointed out that the raging protests against the scheme are a clear indication of the sentiments of youngsters in the country. In the interest of the country, the scheme should be put on hold, in addition to addressing the criticism raised by professionals and the apprehensions of the youth, Pinarayi said. On Saturday, Kerala too witnessed major protests in front of the Raj Bhavan and at Ernakulam and Kozhikode.

Meanwhile, the CPM leadership too urged the Union Government to withdraw the scheme.  The CPM will support protests against Agnipath scheme, said party general secretary Sitaram Yechury. Stating that the new scheme for recruitment to Armed forces will adversely affect the nation's security. It will also impede the employment opportunities of youngsters.

The CPM leadership has demanded immediate withdrawal of the new scheme. The recruitment to Armed Forces should continue to be conducted as per status quo, he said. Protests against Agnipath have been going on across the country for two days.

Speaking to reporters after the central committee meet, Yechury said the Opposition parties will field a common candidate for the Presidential election. He added that the party central committee had discussed the matter.

