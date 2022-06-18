Police officer shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

By PTI

SRINAGAR: A police officer was shot dead by terrorists while working in his paddy fields near his home in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said Saturday.

Sub-Inspector Farooq Ahmad Mir's body was found in the paddy field near his home. Officials said Mir, a resident of Samboora in Pampore area of the south Kashmir district, was shot dead by terrorists on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

“Dead body of Farooq Ah Mir of Samboora Si(M) posted in IRP 23 BN was found in paddy fields near his home.

Preliminary #investigation reveals that he had left his home for work in his paddy fields yesterday in the evening, where he was shot dead by #terrorists using a pistol," Kashmir Zone Police wrote on Twitter.