Prime Minister Narendra Modi to launch projects worth Rs 21,000 crore in Gujarat

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch projects worth Rs 21,000 crore during his two-day visit to Gujarat. The PM reached the state on Friday night. Among the major projects to be inaugurated is the permanent campus of the Central University of Gujarat (CUG), which will be built at a cost of Rs 743 crore at Kundela village, Vadodara. He will also lay the foundation stone for water developmental projects worth Rs 660 crore on Saturday.

Spread over 100-acre land, the CUG campus will accommodate 2,500 students. “The new campus will not only impart quality education but also generate opportunities at the national as well as international level,” Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said.

According to Dr. Rama Shanker Dubey, Vice-Chancellor, CUG, the residential premises will have all modern amenities. “The first phase will be ready by December 2023,” he said. The campus will be divided into five academic blocks. “The laboratories and classrooms have been made as per international levels,” HB Patel, university registrar, said.

Modi will also kick off water distribution projects worth Rs 395.51 crore, and virtually lay the foundation stones for other projects, including six sewage treatment plants, worth Rs 264.75 crore. The PM is also likely to meet his mother Hiraba, who will be marking her 100th birthday on June 18.