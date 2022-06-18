STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Prophet remarks row: Apex child rights body seeks NIA probe into use of kids in protests

The use of children in last week's violence may have been coordinated by dubious organisations, NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo alleged in a tweet in Hindi.

Published: 18th June 2022 03:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2022 03:31 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) , the apex child rights body of India, on Saturday urged governments of states that witnessed "communal protests" over remarks made by two now-sacked BJP functionaries against Prophet Mohammad to recommend a probe by the  National Investigation Agency (NIA)into the use of children in the violence.

The NCPCR has urged the state governments to recommend to the Centre a probe by the NIA into the matter, he said.

On June 10, protests erupted in several parts of the country, including outside Delhi's Jama Masjid, with hundreds of people demanding the arrest of now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and the party's former Delhi unit media chief Naveen Jindal over their controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad.

Earlier, Kanpur witnessed communal violence over the issue which left at least 40 people, including 20 police personnel, injured.

