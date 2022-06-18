STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Protesters torch effigy of Congress leader Ajay Singh Yadav in Haryana's Rewari; party cries foul

During a recent altercation with the Delhi Police, Ajay Singh Yadav had reportedly addressed a police personnel by his community name.

Published: 18th June 2022 09:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2022 09:40 PM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Congress Flag (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

REWARI: An effigy of senior Congress leader Ajay Singh Yadav was burnt here on Saturday by some people who alleged that he had disrespected their community.

The former Haryana minister, however, dismissed the allegation.

During a recent altercation with the Delhi Police, Yadav had reportedly addressed a police personnel by his community name.

A video of the purported incident went viral and ever since, community leaders have been protesting against Yadav.

The Congress leader claimed on Friday that it was the police personnel who had identified himself as a member of the said community and he had only responded to his comments.

He said he had taken his words back but the community members were refusing to retreat.

The members of the community burnt Yadav's effigy at the Rajesh Pilot chowk here.

They said the Congress leader had insulted their community for which he should issue a public apology.

They also said Yadav merely saying that he has taken his words back is not enough.

"All this is political vendetta. It is a shame that politics has stooped so low and I am being publicly humiliated for no reason. A police personnel manhandling me in Delhi had said he was from a particular community and that he would set me right. All I said was fine, I am also a Yaduvanshi and will not bow down," Yadav told PTI.

