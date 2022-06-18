Terms and Conditions under Agnipath include 30 days leave and a distinct uniform

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The candidates joining under the newly proposed Agnipath recruitment scheme for the armed forces will have lesser leaves and will be donning a distinct uniform as per the terms and conditions stipulated.

Of the perks, Agnipath scheme gives four years term of service with a “Seva Nidhi” of around 12 lakhs. There are other points that will make the soldier/sailor/ airman serving under the scheme different.

As per the Terms and conditions applicable for the scheme, “The Agniveers would have a distinct rank in the Army, Navy and Air Force which will be different from any other existing rank.” They will have a distinctive insignia to be worn by Agniveers on their uniform during their engagement period.

When it comes to grant of leave, it will be subject to the exigencies of the organization. “They will be having 30 days of annual leave. Sick leave would be given on the basis of medical advice.”

Apart from the uniform and the service conditions, there will be the Medical and CSD Facilities that come with the service, including the candidate’s parents. The Agniveers will be entitled to both facilities for four years only.

When it comes to leaving the services before the term of four years is over, Agniveers will not be permitted to be released at their own request, except in exceptional cases.

At present, the youth falling in the bracket of 17 and half years and 23 will be joining the individual services for a period of four years which also will include a six-month training period.