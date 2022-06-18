STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Terms and Conditions under Agnipath include 30 days leave and a distinct uniform

Of the perks, Agnipath scheme gives four years term of service with a “Seva Nidhi” of around 12 lakhs.

Published: 18th June 2022 08:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2022 08:23 PM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The candidates joining under the newly proposed Agnipath recruitment scheme for the armed forces will have lesser leaves and will be donning a distinct uniform as per the terms and conditions stipulated.

Of the perks, Agnipath scheme gives four years term of service with a “Seva Nidhi” of around 12 lakhs. There are other points that will make the soldier/sailor/ airman serving under the scheme different.

As per the Terms and conditions applicable for the scheme, “The Agniveers would have a distinct rank in the Army, Navy and Air Force which will be different from any other existing rank.” They will have a distinctive insignia to be worn by Agniveers on their uniform during their engagement period.

When it comes to grant of leave, it will be subject to the exigencies of the organization. “They will be having 30 days of annual leave. Sick leave would be given on the basis of medical advice.”

Apart from the uniform and the service conditions, there will be the Medical and CSD Facilities that come with the service, including the candidate’s parents. The Agniveers will be entitled to both facilities for four years only.

When it comes to leaving the services before the term of four years is over, Agniveers will not be permitted to be released at their own request, except in exceptional cases.

At present, the youth falling in the bracket of 17 and half years and 23 will be joining the individual services for a period of four years which also will include a six-month training period.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Agnipath Agniveers
India Matters
The Central Armed Police Forces.(File | PTI)
10 per cent vacancies in CAPFs, Assam Rifles to be reserved for Agniveers: MHA
Sudarshan Venu, the Managing Director of TVS Company (Photo | @TVSmotorscompany)
Agnipath scheme will strengthen society, contribute to nation-building: TVS MD
Catherine Pollett.(Photo | Facebook)
41 yrs after, ‘Belgian’ Kathy to be in Kerala in search of parents
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh's newly-formed Palnadu district turning its trash into 'gold'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp