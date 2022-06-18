UP bulldozing: No consent to crowdfunding for rebuilding house, says Javed Mohammad’s wife

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: After the demolition of the house of Javed Mohammad, the prime accused of June 10 violence at Atala and adjoining localities, scores of his supporters have reportedly been running a silent campaign for raising the funds for re-building the house again.

However, Javed’s family including his wife Parveen Fatima, in whose name the demolished property was, has categorically stated that they had not given consent for any crowdfunding for re-building the house. They also claimed that they had not accepted any monetary help from anyone. Javed’s wife Parveen Fatima cleared the air through a tweet posted by her daughter Afreen Fatima.

According to advocate KK Rai, who has been representing the family in court, people had approached him with the intent to help the family build the house again. “The call has to be taken by the family and not me and as of today, they have refused to take any help as such,” said Rai.

Post-demolition, a message for crowdfunding was becoming viral on social media. Following which Parveen Fatima's message was posted by her daughter Afreen Fatima through her Twitter account that they had not given any consent for crowdfunding.

The message for crowdfunding (which is in Hindi) mentions, “Main apne muslim bhaiyon se gujarish karta hun ki Afreen Fatima ka ghar ham sab milkar banva den taki kisi dusri Afreen Fatima ka buland hosla tutane na paye” (I appeal to all my Muslim brothers to join hands for construction of Afreen Fatima’s house so that her high spirits do not get shattered again).

To this, the message posted on behalf of Praveen Fatima said: "It has been brought to our notice that several people are wishing, while many have already started raising funds for reconstructing our home but I would like to clarify on the behalf of my family that we have not given consent to any fundraiser or crowdfunding campaign (online or offline). Any such campaign is against the wishes of our family”.

Her message further mentions, “My family will fight all allegations made against my husband by police as my husband, Janab Javed Mohammed, is innocent and he shall be cleared of all the baseless charges and allegations levelled against him."

PDA demolished the house situated in the Kareli locality on June 12. Soon after razing the two storyed building, Javed’s family questioned the PDA action as the property was in the name of Parveen Fatima instead of Javed Mohammad. The property was allegedly gifted to Praveen Fatima by her father.



However, later, PDA Vice-Chairman, Arvind Chauhan claimed that the demolition was done as the property was constructed against the norms irrespective of the fact that on whose name was the property”.