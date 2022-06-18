Visa rules violated, 7 Bangladeshis blacklisted 

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: India has blacklisted seven Bangladeshis and cancelled their visas for engaging in “objectionable activities” in the country. Religious leaders Jalal Uddin Usmani, Mufti Hussain, Abu Taher, Md Jakaria, Khawaja Badruddoza Haider and Hazarat Maulana Mufti, and singer Munia Moon were accused of violating visa rules for their stay in India.

Earlier, based on intelligence inputs, the Assam government had brought their activities to the Centre’s attention. The religious leaders had visited India multiple times to attend functions and delivered “provocative” speeches, official sources said.

They had apparently come to Assam mainly with medical and tourist visas. A person arriving with a tourist visa cannot take part in religious, political or business activities in the country. Moon is said to have come on an invitation for a performance during the Bihu festival earlier this year. However, the event was cancelled following protests from the local public.

Meanwhile, 11 Bangladeshi nationals were detained by the police in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district for entering India without valid travel documents. Three Indians, including the driver of the vehicle in which the Bangladeshis were travelling, were also arrested. The driver hails from Assam’s Cachar district. They were arrested for aiding and abetting the illegal immigrants.

