2 Pakistan nationals among 4 terrorists killed in Valley

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Four terrorists, including two Pakistani nationals, were killed in two different encounters that were ongoing in Kashmir on Sunday. The police and the Army launched a joint search operation in the forest area of Chandigam, Lolab in Kupwara district based on information gleaned from an arrested terrorist Showkat Ahmad Sheikh.

“During the search of a hideout, terrorists fired indiscriminately on the troops. The fire was returned and in the ensuing heavy gunfire, two Pakistani terrorists of Lashkar were killed,” a police officer said, adding they suspect a few more terrorists are trapped in the area. He said heavy exchange of gunfire was continuing at the time of going to press.

Another encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Damhal Hanjipora area of Kulgam in south Kashmir around 3.30 pm. “In the ensuing encounter, two local militants were killed,” the police official said.

The slain militants were identified as Haris Sharief of Srinagar and Zakir Padder of Kulgam. Haris, according to the police, belonged to Lashkar while Zakir was associated with Jaish. “Both the killed militants were part of groups involved in several militancy incidents, including attacks on security forces and civilians,” the official said. Operation in that area was going on as well when reports last came in.

Meanwhile, the police arrested three associates of Al-Badr outfit during checking in the Wangam area of Handwara. The trio was identified as Nazim Ahmad Bhat, Siraj din Khan and Adil Gull, all residents of Kralgund, Kupwara.

“By targeting innocent civilians including women and kids, unarmed policemen and labourers, terrorists can’t deter our efforts to bring peace in Valley,” Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said.