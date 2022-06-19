2022 presidential elections: BJP chief JP Nadda holds meeting with management team

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP president JP Nadda held a meeting with the party's 14-member management team for the July 18 presidential election and deliberated upon the poll strategy, sources said on Sunday. Nadda met the party leaders, including the team's convener Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat, at his residence here.

Other leaders of the team, including Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Arjun Ram Meghwal, and BJP general secretaries Vinod Tawde and CT Ravi, were also present at the meeting. According to sources, the BJP's strategy for the presidential election was discussed in detail in the meeting.

The BJP had authorised its president JP Nadda and Union Minister Rajnath Singh to consult with other political parties, including those in the opposition, for building a consensus on a presidential candidate.

Both Nadda and Singh have already reached out to several opposition leaders, including Sharad Pawar, Mamata Banerjee, Nitish Kumar, Naveen Patnaik, and Farooq Abdullah, to reach a consensus candidate for the presidential election.

With numbers on its side, the BJP-led NDA is expected to ensure the victory of its candidate in the presidential elections.