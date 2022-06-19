STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Agnipath scheme: Chhattisgarh CM questions Centre's intention; says it is playing with future of youths

He further criticised the BJP-ruled states that had declared to offer preference to be given to ‘Agniveers’ who are de-inducted into police recruitment and related services. 

Published: 19th June 2022 11:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2022 11:53 AM   |  A+A-

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (File Photo | PTI)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: Amid the ongoing ‘Agnipath’ row, the Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel questioned the Centre’s intention on rolling out the scheme for short-term recruitment of personnel in the army and said that it was playing not just with the future of youths but also the security of the country.

“After four years the youths in 23-24 years of age trained in weapons will return and fail to find any employment then they might indulge in criminal activities forming a gang. Many had earlier speculated on who gave the training to the Maoists? Why new short-term instead of regular full-time recruitment of soldiers for the army? Such a directionless decision should be immediately withdrawn'” said the chief minister and further added that the youths join the Armed Forces with a resolve to serve the nation.

He further criticised the BJP-ruled states that had declared to offer preference to be given to ‘Agniveers’ who are de-inducted into police recruitment and related services.  “Army and police are two differently aimed professions. An army man knows only two things—friend and foe but the police usually engage with maintaining law and order and are not related with the former's approach,” Baghel added.

ALSO READ | All you need to know about Army recruitment scheme that has India on the boil

However, the opposition BJP strongly objected to the views of the CM. “It is unfortunate that the head of the state gave out such a statement and attempted to link it with the Maoists. He should first get the facts straight,” said Dharamlal Kaushik, the leader of the Opposition.

Calling Baghel's remark a figment of his imagination, the state BJP president Vishnu Deo Sai said, "The youths are joining the army and not the Congress party".

On Saturday, besides the 10 per cent reservation and upper-age relaxation for Agniveers in Central Armed Police Forces, Assam Rifles recruitment, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also declared a 10 per cent quota in defence ministry positions.

Comments

