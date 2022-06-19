STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress, Samajwadi Party instigating people against Agnipath scheme: Uttar Pradesh minister

Published: 19th June 2022 07:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2022 07:38 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh

Uttar Pradesh BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

BAREILLY (UTTAR PRADESH): Uttar Pradesh minister and BJP state president Swatantra Dev Singh on Sunday alleged that the Congress and the Samajwadi Party are fuelling protest against the Agnipath scheme, launched for recruitment in the armed forces.

The minister alleged that the opposition was trying to obstruct every "good work" of the BJP government.

Talking to reporters at the Circuit House here, Singh said that the opposition parties, which he said have become weak after being rejected by the people, have now "come down to committing petty acts of instigating the people".

ALSO READ| Agnipath scheme: Fierce protests on across Uttar Pradesh, over 100 people held in Ballia

Targeting the SP, Singh said that the president of the party had opposed the Corona vaccine as a BJP vaccine, even though the same vaccine proved to be effective. He said the two parties are "fuelling protests" against the Agnipath scheme.

He appealed to the youths to understand that the scheme is "very good" and will be of great interest to them. On Congress, Singh said the party has "only looted the country". "People rejected Congress and SP because they promoted dynastic politics, so now they are instigating the people and doing petty politics," he said.

Singh, who is Jal Shakti minister in the state government, also held a meeting with the officers of the irrigation department in Bareilly and instructed them to expedite the irrigation projects. He said that as the monsoon is approaching, flood control arrangements should be completed immediately.

Singh later left for Rampur to campaign for BJP candidate Ghanshyam Lodhi. Rampur parliamentary seat had fallen vacant after the resignation of senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan. Bypoll in the constituency is scheduled for June 23.

SP has fielded Asim Raja, considered close to Khan, from the seat.

