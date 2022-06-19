STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

CPM forms six-member central secretariat

The committee has been formed as per the decision of the last Party Congress. Keralite leaders Muraleedharan and Vijoo Krishnan are part of the secretariat.

Published: 19th June 2022 12:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2022 12:45 AM   |  A+A-

CPM, CPM flags, CPI(M)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM central committee meeting has decided to formulate a six-member central secretariat including the general secretary, to coordinate various activities of the party at the national level.

The committee has been formed as per the decision of the last Party Congress. Keralite leaders Muraleedharan and Vijoo Krishnan are part of the secretariat.

The committee will have Joginder Sharma, Rajender Sharma, Delhi-based leader Muraleedharan, former SFI leader Arun Kumar and Vijoo Krishnan of Kissaan Sabha.

Party general secretary Sitaram Yechury or Politburo member with organisational charge Prakash Karat will attend the secretariat meeting.

"The central secretariat will assist the central committee and the politburo in implementing various decisions. In the absence of Yechury or Karat, another available PB member will attend the secretariat meeting," said sources.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijoo Krishnan Joginder Sharma Rajender Sharma Arun Kumar CPM
India Matters
The Central Armed Police Forces.(File | PTI)
10 per cent vacancies in CAPFs, Assam Rifles to be reserved for Agniveers: MHA
Sudarshan Venu, the Managing Director of TVS Company (Photo | @TVSmotorscompany)
Agnipath scheme will strengthen society, contribute to nation-building: TVS MD
Catherine Pollett.(Photo | Facebook)
41 yrs after, ‘Belgian’ Kathy to be in Kerala in search of parents
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh's newly-formed Palnadu district turning its trash into 'gold'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp