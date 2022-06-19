CPM forms six-member central secretariat

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM central committee meeting has decided to formulate a six-member central secretariat including the general secretary, to coordinate various activities of the party at the national level.

The committee has been formed as per the decision of the last Party Congress. Keralite leaders Muraleedharan and Vijoo Krishnan are part of the secretariat.

The committee will have Joginder Sharma, Rajender Sharma, Delhi-based leader Muraleedharan, former SFI leader Arun Kumar and Vijoo Krishnan of Kissaan Sabha.

Party general secretary Sitaram Yechury or Politburo member with organisational charge Prakash Karat will attend the secretariat meeting.

"The central secretariat will assist the central committee and the politburo in implementing various decisions. In the absence of Yechury or Karat, another available PB member will attend the secretariat meeting," said sources.