Groom rides bulldozer to bride's house in Uttar Pradesh village

By IANS

BAHRAICH: When the 'Baraat' (wedding procession) arrived in Laxmanpur-Shankarpur village of Bahraich district in Uttar Pradesh, almost the entire village ran to the venue to take a selfie --- not with the groom, but with the decorated bulldozer on which he came.

On Saturday, the whole village had a festive look after the groom arrived on a bulldozer and cries of 'Bulldozer Baba ki jai' rent the air.

बहराइच का एक दूल्हा बुलडोजर पर बैठकर अपने ससुराल शादी करने पहुंचा। घर गिराने के लिए कुख्यात बुलडोजर से अपना घर बसाने वाले बादशाह और रुबीना को दिली मुबारकबाद....#BuldozerBaba pic.twitter.com/MWaEPaQL2Q — Ravish Ranjan Shukla (@ravishranjanshu) June 19, 2022

The groom Badshah was happy at the attention he had managed to garner in the village.

"I wanted to make my wedding a memorable event and I thought that this idea would also make it different," he said.

Videos of the bulldozer are now going viral on social media.