STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Groom rides bulldozer to bride's house in Uttar Pradesh village

The groom Badshah was happy at the attention he had managed to garner in the village.

Published: 19th June 2022 08:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2022 08:16 PM   |  A+A-

Bulldozer-Groom

Groom Badshah's decorated bulldozer. (Photo | IANS Twitter)

By IANS

BAHRAICH: When the 'Baraat' (wedding procession) arrived in Laxmanpur-Shankarpur village of Bahraich district in Uttar Pradesh, almost the entire village ran to the venue to take a selfie --- not with the groom, but with the decorated bulldozer on which he came.

On Saturday, the whole village had a festive look after the groom arrived on a bulldozer and cries of 'Bulldozer Baba ki jai' rent the air.

The groom Badshah was happy at the attention he had managed to garner in the village.

"I wanted to make my wedding a memorable event and I thought that this idea would also make it different," he said.

Videos of the bulldozer are now going viral on social media.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bahraich bulldozer
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Acting local and thinking global, India makes a push for accessible tourism
Infra and equipment: Line of Actual Control gets vigorous focus
Captain Rupam Das rescues people stranded in flooded areas in Assam | Express
Own family stuck, Army officer praised for continuing rescue work in Assam flood situation
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

Gehlot gains ‘high stature’ in Congress with Rajya Sabha victory, protests
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp