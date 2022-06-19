STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Is there a hidden agenda of the RSS behind Agnipath? asks Tejashwi Yadav 

Posing 20 questions to the government, Tejashwi demanded Prime Minister Modi clear all the doubts that have cropped up in the minds of the people about the scheme.

Published: 19th June 2022 08:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2022 08:12 PM   |  A+A-

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid ongoing protests against the Central government’s Agnipath scheme for the armed forces, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, on Sunday asked whether this was an MGNREGA-like initiative for the educated youth or if there was a "hidden agenda" of the RSS in it.

Addressing a press conference, he said there were many doubts about the scheme in the minds of the youth and demanded that it be withdrawn.

Tejashwi alleged that the Agnipath scheme was introduced without proper consultation with defence experts.

Posing 20 questions to the government, Tejashwi demanded Prime Minister Modi clear all the doubts that have cropped up in the minds of the people about the scheme.

He said the government on one side talks about “One Rank One Pension”, but on the other side, introduces a "no rank, no pension" scheme.

He dismissed the BJP's claims blaming the RJD for arson and violence and said the Centre is responsible for it but blames the Opposition for it.

“Most schemes of this government including the farm laws collapsed before they took off," he taunted.

The RJD leader said that around 1.5 lakh soldiers had retired in the last 3 years but no recruitment drive has been taken up. If BJP likes this contract system so much, then BJP ministers should get their children to resign from government jobs, he said.

