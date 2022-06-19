STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra Legislative Council polls: Maha Vikas Aghadi to train MLAs on mock voting

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that they and their alliance partners has kept their MLAs in hotels where these MLAs will be given the mock training how to cast their votes in MLC elections.

Prithviraj Chavan, Uddhav thackeray and Sharad Pawar

The leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition currently ruling Maharashtra. (File Photo)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: The condition of Maha Vikas Aghadi is like once bitten twice shy. After badly losing one seat in Rajya Sabha elections, Maha Vikas Aghadi is more cautious ans taking all precautions in biennial elections of Maharashtra state legislative council scheduled on June 20.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said they and their alliance partners has kept their MLAs in hotels where these MLAs will be given the mock training how to cast their votes in MLC elections. He said that the regular elections and such Rajya Sabha elections voting pattern is quite different.

"There should not be confusions among the mind of voters - MLA's therefore this training is necessary. And this is the system, we have to follow. In last Rajya Sabha elections, our one vote got disqualified. We do not want to take risk this time. In Rajya Sabha elections, as per party whips, it is mandatory to show your votes to authorised party agents. But this ballot paper cannot be handed over to agent," he said.

"But our Sena MLA bymistake after casting the vote, handed over the ballot paper to party agent and that was reason to disqualify his vote in such closely contested elections. However, in this elections, we will ensure that no such silly mistake happen in MLC elections," Raut said.

Shiv Sena president and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has also warned that if someone does it deliberately, then the party will take actions against them. "In Rajya Sabha elections, no one from Shiv Sena cross voted. Our all people were loyal to party and followed the party whips. In this election as well, I am confident that not the single vote will go waste. Everyone one will vote as per given guidelines," Thackeray added. 

On the other hand, Congress and NCP has also asked its MLAs to cast their votes as per party's advisory. "In this elections, winning quota are 27 votes. We got 51 votes while support of three independent MLAs, so we got all requisite 54 votes to get elect. But to avert any risk and fiasco, we are also trying to get some additional,votes to our both candidates. We are in touch with the smaller parties and other independent MLAs who are likely to vote to NCP candidates Ramraje Nimbalkar and Eknath Khadse. We are very much confident this time," said a senior NCP leader requesting anonymity.

Senior NCP leader and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said he is eager to see how the BJP does the miracle again in MLC elections again. He said whole Maharashtra is watching this election and the result will be before the people by Monday late night.  

