STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra reports 4,004 fresh cases of COVID-19, one death

Maharashtra is now left with 23,746 active cases after 3,085 patients were discharged on Sunday, taking the tally of recoveries to 77,64,117.

Published: 19th June 2022 07:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2022 07:41 PM   |  A+A-

COVID-19. Coronavirus, Delhi COVID

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra on Sunday reported 4,004 fresh COVID-19 cases, including 2,087 in Mumbai, and one fatality, taking the tally to 79,35,749 and the toll to 1,47,886, the state health department said. A day earlier the state had reported 3,883 cases and two COVID-19 fatalities.

Maharashtra is now left with 23,746 active cases after 3,085 patients were discharged on Sunday, taking the tally of recoveries to 77,64,117, the department said in a statement. A total of 41,823 tests were conducted on Sunday, raising the number of samples tested so far in the state to 8,16 03,506.

The case recovery rate in the state now stands at 97.84 per cent while the fatality rate is 1.86 per cent, it said. The sole COVID-19 fatality in the state was reported from Mumbai which saw 2,087 new cases.

Mumbai's overall tally of cases has reached 10,93,722 and the COVID-19 death toll to 19,583. Mumbai division added 3,358 new cases, pushing the tally to 22,84,103. The COVID-19 death toll in the Mumbai division is 39,858.

Nashik division saw 60 cases, Pune division 408, Kolhapur division 43, Aurangabad division 11, Latur division 13, Akola division 24, and Nagpur division 87. The tally of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra is as follows: Positive cases 79,35,749, deaths 1,47,886, recoveries 77,64,117, active cases 23,746, total tests 8,16,03,506, tests today 41,823.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Maharashtra COVID COVID cases
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Acting local and thinking global, India makes a push for accessible tourism
Infra and equipment: Line of Actual Control gets vigorous focus
Captain Rupam Das rescues people stranded in flooded areas in Assam | Express
Own family stuck, Army officer praised for continuing rescue work in Assam flood situation
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

Gehlot gains ‘high stature’ in Congress with Rajya Sabha victory, protests
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp