STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Now we know what 'Main Bhi Chowkidaar' meant: Congress' dig at Kailash Vijayvargiya's remarks

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said hat 'one cannot expect those who did not hoist the tricolour for 52 years of independence to respect soldiers'.

Published: 19th June 2022 09:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2022 09:42 PM   |  A+A-

Congress Flags

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Sunday took a dig at the BJP over its leader Kailash Vijayvargiya's remarks apparently suggesting that he will give priority to 'Agniveers' for security jobs at his party office, saying now "we know" what the BJP really meant when it launched the 'Main Bhi Chowkidaar' campaign in 2019.

In a reference to the BJP leader's remarks, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi, "One cannot expect those who did not hoist the tricolour for 52 years of independence to respect soldiers."

"The youth have a zeal to join the Army to protect the country and not for protecting BJP offices by becoming chowkidar," the former Congress chief said, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence was a "stamp of approval" on the insult.

Amid protests over the Agnipath scheme for recruitment into the armed forces, the BJP general secretary said that if he has to hire the services of professionals to arrange security at the party office, he would give priority to those who have served as Agniveer soldiers.

Tagging a screenshot of a media report on Vijayvargiya's remarks, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Now we know what the BJP really meant when they launched the campaign in 2019, 'Main Bhi Chowkidaar'."

On its officical Twitter handle, the Madhya Pradesh Congress said, "BJP general secretary insulting soldiers. Agniveer will become a watchman outside the BJP office. Mr. Modi, this was the mentality we were afraid of -- shameless government."

ALSO READ| 35 WhatsApp groups banned for 'spreading fake news' about Agnipath scheme

Addressing a press conference at the BJP office in Indore, Vijayvargiya made the remarks while defending the Centre's Agnipath scheme. "In Army training, first is discipline and second is following orders. He will undergo training and when he comes out after four years of service, he would have Rs 11 lakh in his hand. And he would also walk around with the badge of Agniveer on his chest," Vijayvargiya said.

He went on to say, "If I have to have security (personnel) here in this BJP office, I will give priority to Agniveer." His remarks were shared on social media by many who criticised him for it. The government had last Tuesday announced the Agnipath scheme and those recruited under it will be called 'Agniveer'.

In his statement later, Vijayvargiya alleged that people associated with "toolkit" were twisting his remarks to insult "karmveer". The country is aware of the toolkit gang's conspiracies, the BJP leader said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kailash Vijayvargiya Main Bhi Chowkidaar Congress BJP Agnipath scheme Agniveer employment
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Acting local and thinking global, India makes a push for accessible tourism
Infra and equipment: Line of Actual Control gets vigorous focus
Captain Rupam Das rescues people stranded in flooded areas in Assam | Express
Own family stuck, Army officer praised for continuing rescue work in Assam flood situation
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

Gehlot gains ‘high stature’ in Congress with Rajya Sabha victory, protests
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp