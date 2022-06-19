STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Modi inaugurates Delhi's Pragati Maidan corridor project 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor project in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the main tunnel and five underpasses of the Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor project, an integral part of the Pragati Maidan redevelopment exercise.

The Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor project has been built at a cost of more than Rs 920 crore and is entirely funded by the central government.

It is aimed at providing hassle-free and smooth access to the new world-class exhibition and convention centre being developed at Pragati Maidan to facilitate easy participation of exhibitors and visitors in the programmes being held there.

