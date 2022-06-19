STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Prohibitory orders imposed in Assam's Kokrajhar, state's seventh district within a week

The Additional District Magistrate clamped prohibitory order throughout Kokrajhar district under Section 144 of CrPC in 'view of the urgency in maintaining peace and tranquility in the district'.

Section 144. (File Photo)

By PTI

KOKRAJHAR (ASSAM): Prohibitory orders were imposed in Kokrajhar district on Sunday apprehending breach of law and order, making it the seventh district in Assam to be placed under such restrictions within a week.

The Additional District Magistrate clamped prohibitory order throughout Kokrajhar district under Section 144 of CrPC in 'view of the urgency in maintaining peace and tranquility in the district', an order said.

The order was issued 'as it has been noticed that there is a possibility of occurrence of law and order situation due to activities of anti-social elements and agitational programmes of political parties, students' unions and other organisations'.

Assembly of five or more persons in any public places, processions, shouting slogans, rallies, organising melas without obtaining permission, pillion riding, carrying and brandishing of weapons have been banned in the district.

The order will continue to be effective until further order, it added. Earlier, Charaideo, Sonitpur, Cachar, Karimganj, Hailakandi and Kamrup districts imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC to check any law and order situation.

Cachar and Karimganj had clamped the restrictions on June 12 following violent protests in different parts of the country over controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad by two former BJP leaders. The other three districts were also brought under the prohibitory orders during the past week.

