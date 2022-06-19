STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

SC stays Bombay HC order asking insurance firm to compensate farmers for crop loss under PMFB

The apex court asked the insurance company to deposit Rs 200 crore with its registry within a period of six weeks from June 16.

Published: 19th June 2022 09:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2022 09:02 PM   |  A+A-

Farmer, paddy

Image used for representational purpose only (File photo| EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has stayed a Bombay High Court order which had asked Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Ltd. to compensate over 3.5 lakh farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) for loss of soya bean crop due to heavy rainfall in 2020.

However, a Supreme Court vacation bench comprising justices JK Maheshwari and Hima Kohli asked the insurance company to deposit Rs 200 crore with its registry within a period of six weeks from June 16.

In a major relief to soya bean farmers of Osmanabad district of Maharashtra who had suffered crop loss due to heavy rainfall in the Kharif season of 2020, the Bombay High Court circuit bench in Aurangabad recently directed the insurance company to compensate them.

The insurance firm was represented in the Supreme Court by senior advocate Vivek Tankha and other lawyers including Tanvi Dubey.

While issuing notice on the appeal of the insurance firm, the SC bench, on June 16, said, "In the meantime, there will be a stay of operation of the impugned judgment subject to the petitioner depositing an amount of Rs 200 crore with the Registry of this Court within a period of six weeks from today, as requested. The amount deposited shall be invested in an interest bearing fixed deposit in a nationalised bank until further orders."

In the event the amount is not deposited within six weeks, the order of stay shall stand automatically vacated without further reference to the court, it ordered. The bench directed the petitioner farmers and the state government to file their replies within six weeks.

The high court, while directing the insurance firm to compensate the farmers, had said that if the company failed to pay then the state government should compensate the farmers for the crop loss. "If the amount is not paid by the insurance company... the state government is directed to pay such claim for compensation for post-harvest loss caused to the soybean crop in Kharif season 2020 to remaining 3,57,287 agriculturists of Osmanabad district within a period of six weeks thereafter," the high court had said.

The high court order had come on a batch of petitions of the farmers challenging the refusal of their insurance coverage for their post-harvesting losses. The farmers had submitted that they had paid premiums for insurance coverage of their crops.

The high court was also informed that the insurance company received over Rs 500 crore as premium under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana from farmers in Osmanabad.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PM Fasal Bima Yojana Supreme Court Bombay High Court Bajaj Allianz General Insurance
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Acting local and thinking global, India makes a push for accessible tourism
Infra and equipment: Line of Actual Control gets vigorous focus
Captain Rupam Das rescues people stranded in flooded areas in Assam | Express
Own family stuck, Army officer praised for continuing rescue work in Assam flood situation
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

Gehlot gains ‘high stature’ in Congress with Rajya Sabha victory, protests
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp