UP cop and wife on scooter fall into flooded ditch in Aligarh, injured

Reportedly, the scooter was carrying an Uttar Pradesh police officer and his wife.

Published: 19th June 2022 08:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2022 08:26 PM   |  A+A-

Aliagarh_waterlogging

A screengrab from the video showing a couple on a scooter fall into what appears to be a waterlogged ditch in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh.

By Online Desk

ALIGARH: With the onset of monsoon in Uttar Pradesh, a video showing a couple on a scooter falling into a ditch after heavy waterlogging in Aligarh city, has gone viral. Fortunately, people who happened to be near rescued them.

The video shows the couple riding a bike over a flooded roadway and falling into what looks to be an open manhole.

Reportedly, the scooter was carrying an Uttar Pradesh police officer and his wife. When the incident reportedly took place when they were on their way to see a doctor.

A journalist, Piyush Rai, tweeted saying that the couple which met with the accident in Aligarh spoke to media. The woman questioned: "How is Aligarh a smart city if such incidents are taking place?" She sustained internal injuries in the incident.

Her husband, Dayanand Singh Attri, who also sustained injuries in the incident, said that the sewer lines are open and choked.

