STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

3 militants killed in 2 ongoing encounters in Kashmir

In the exchange of fire between the two sides, a militant was killed, the official said, adding that the operation was underway when reports last came in.

Published: 20th June 2022 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2022 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

Security personnel after an encounter with terrorists in Jammu.

Security personnel after an encounter with terrorists in Jammu. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Three militants were gunned down in two separate encounters with security forces in Kashmir on Monday, taking the number of ultras killed in the past 24 hours to seven, police said.

A police spokesperson said two militants were killed in a fresh exchange of fire in the ongoing encounter in north Kashmir's Kupwara district, taking the death toll in the overnight operation to four. Two militants were killed in the encounter on Sunday.

"KupwaraEncounterUpdate: 02 more #terrorists including #terrorist Showkat got #neutralised (total 04). #Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow," the police spokesperson tweeted.

In another encounter in Pulwama district, an unidentified militant was killed. The encounter broke out in Pulwama's Chatpora after the security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area, a police official said.

In the exchange of fire between the two sides, a militant was killed, the official said, adding that the operation was underway when reports last came in.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Militants Kashmir Encounter Jammu and Kashmir
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Acting local and thinking global, India makes a push for accessible tourism
Infra and equipment: Line of Actual Control gets vigorous focus
Captain Rupam Das rescues people stranded in flooded areas in Assam | Express
Own family stuck, Army officer praised for continuing rescue work in Assam flood situation
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

Gehlot gains ‘high stature’ in Congress with Rajya Sabha victory, protests
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp