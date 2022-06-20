STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Assam flood: Two policemen washed away, bodies recovered

Two policemen were rescued and SDRF personnel fished out two bodies, including that of Kakoti early on Monday after searching for several hours, he said.

Published: 20th June 2022 01:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2022 02:03 PM   |  A+A-

Assam floods

New Haflong railway station in Assam's hill district of Dima Hasao after rains and landslides. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Two policemen, including the officer in-charge of a police station, who had rushed with two other personnel to help people marooned by flood waters in Assam's Nagaon district were washed away and their bodies were found on Monday, police said.

Kampur police station officer in-charge Sammujal Kakoti had led a four member team of personnel in a boat to Pachonijar Madhupur village after receiving information about the flooding late on Sunday night, state special director general of police G P Singh said.

But the policemen fell into a waterbody and were washed away. Two policemen were rescued and SDRF personnel fished out two bodies, including that of Kakoti early on Monday after searching for several hours, he said.

The other policeman was identified to be Rajiv Bordoloi. ''We salute the courage and bravery of sub-inspector Samujjal Kakoti and constable Rajib Bordoloi. Their selfless act will be an inspiration to future generations of Assam police personnel,'' Singh said.

''We stand with our men and families in this time of grief and salute the courage shown by the brave policemen,'' he added.

Nagaon district has been severely affected by the ongoing devastating flood Assam, with 3,64,459 people impacted by river Kopili which is flowing above the highest flood level at Kampur.

A total population of 42,28,157 have been affected in the current wave of floods which has hit 34 districts and claimed 71 lives, officials said.

