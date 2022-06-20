STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bengal Assembly passes motion condemning Nupur Sharma remarks 

The opposition BJP, meanwhile, staged a walkout from the assembly, shouting slogans against the state government.

Published: 20th June 2022 04:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2022 04:14 PM   |  A+A-

Suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma (Photo | ANI)

Suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Assembly on Monday passed a motion condemning the controversial remarks by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma on Prophet Muhammad.

It was tabled by the state's Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee during the Mention Hour.

The motion was an unscheduled one, and it did not name anyone as the matter is sub judice.

"I strongly condemn the remarks made by certain leaders. Those were part of a greater design to spread hatred among communities ahead of the Lok Sabha polls," Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said in the assembly.

The opposition BJP, meanwhile, staged a walkout from the assembly, shouting slogans against the state government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nupur Sharma Prophet Prophet remarks
India Matters
Former Chief of Army Staff General VP Malik.
Agnipath: Four-year tenure not good enough, says Former Chief of Army Staff General VP Malik
Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde (File photo| PTI)
Thackery govt in trouble: Minister Shinde in Gujrat hotel along with 20 Sena MLAs
Allaka Kedareswara Rao
After 24 years’ wait & uncertainty, Kedareswara Rao lands a govt job!
BSP chief Mayawati (Photo | PTI)
Setback to SP as cleric-led outfit backs Mayawati

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp