BJP trying to create armed cadre base through 'Agnipath' scheme: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Pranab Mondal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: A day after BJP's general-secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya’s remark of giving priority to 'Agniveers' to work of guarding the party offices, chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday slammed the Centre alleging that the saffron camp was trying to create its own armed cadre base through the new recruitment drive in the Indian Army.

"The BJP is trying to create its own armed cadre base through Agnipath scheme. What will they do after four years? The party wants to give arms to the hands of the youth," said Mamata on the floor of the Assembly.

Referring to Vijayvargiya's remark, the West Bengal CM asked whether the BJP plans to hire 'Agniveer' soldiers as "watchmen" at its party offices.

Alleging the new recruitment venture is aimed to hoodwink people before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Mamata said, "Agnipath is actually a project to create BJP’s cadres who will help to steal votes and guard the party office. The BJP has actually given this lollipop of four years to create goons. After four years, they (Agniveers) will have the approval of using firearms. What they will do after that? Is the BJP making gangsters?"

At a press conference in Indore, Vijayvargiya said, "Discipline and following commands is an integral part of military training. When an Agniveer comes out after serving in the defence sector for four years at the age of 25 years, he will have Rs 11 lakh with him. He will have the tag of Agniveer that he can proudly display. If I want to hire security for BJP office, I will give priority to Agniveer."

Vijayvargiya's remark has drawn a flak from other political outfits. Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari walked out of the Assembly along with other BJP MLAs alleging the chief minister insulted the Indian Army in her speech in the Assembly. "The chief minister insulted the Army. This is an insult to our country. The President of India should intervene," said Adhikari.

West Bengal on Monday witnessed protests over the issue of the Centre's decision of recruiting youth in the Army on four-year contractual basis.