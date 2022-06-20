STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Cable car breaks mid-way in Himachal Pradesh, all stranded tourists rescued

Earlier today, the Indian Air Force was put on alert for the rescue operation.

Published: 20th June 2022 03:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2022 06:28 PM   |  A+A-

Rescue operations underway at Parwanoo Timber Trail, on Monday. (Photo | Screengrab of ANI video)

By Online Desk

SOLAN: All tourists who were stuck mid-air in a cable car in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district for over three hours have been rescued, according to the district magistrate. A total of 15 tourists in a cable car got stuck at the Timber Trail situated in Parwanoo area due to a technical glitch in the cable car.

A trolley was deployed to rescue the stranded tourists and all people have been rescued.

Visuals from the spot showed dramatic shots of the tourists being rescued with the help of a trolley that was deployed.

Earlier today, the Indian Air Force was put on alert for the rescue operation.

Chief Minister Jairam Thakur tweeted that is on the way to the spot of the incident.

Meanwhile, the tourists claimed that they were given just one rescue option --- by using ropes. They demanded other alternatives for the rescue operation to be continued. Earlier, the tourists claimed "lack of arrangements".

Virender Sharma, Superintendent of Police said tweeted earlier today, "Six-seven tourists stranded in Parwanoo Timber Trail (cable-car) due to some technical problem. Another cable car trolly deployed to rescue them. The technical team of the Timber Trail operator deployed and the police team are monitoring the situation."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Himachal Pradesh cable car Himachal cable car
India Matters
Former Chief of Army Staff General VP Malik.
Agnipath: Four-year tenure not good enough, says Former Chief of Army Staff General VP Malik
Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde (File photo| PTI)
Thackery govt in trouble: Minister Shinde in Gujrat hotel along with 20 Sena MLAs
Allaka Kedareswara Rao
After 24 years’ wait & uncertainty, Kedareswara Rao lands a govt job!
BSP chief Mayawati (Photo | PTI)
Setback to SP as cleric-led outfit backs Mayawati

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp