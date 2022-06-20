Cable car breaks mid-way in Himachal Pradesh, all stranded tourists rescued

By Online Desk

SOLAN: All tourists who were stuck mid-air in a cable car in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district for over three hours have been rescued, according to the district magistrate. A total of 15 tourists in a cable car got stuck at the Timber Trail situated in Parwanoo area due to a technical glitch in the cable car.

A trolley was deployed to rescue the stranded tourists and all people have been rescued.

Visuals from the spot showed dramatic shots of the tourists being rescued with the help of a trolley that was deployed.

Earlier today, the Indian Air Force was put on alert for the rescue operation.

Chief Minister Jairam Thakur tweeted that is on the way to the spot of the incident.

Meanwhile, the tourists claimed that they were given just one rescue option --- by using ropes. They demanded other alternatives for the rescue operation to be continued. Earlier, the tourists claimed "lack of arrangements".

Virender Sharma, Superintendent of Police said tweeted earlier today, "Six-seven tourists stranded in Parwanoo Timber Trail (cable-car) due to some technical problem. Another cable car trolly deployed to rescue them. The technical team of the Timber Trail operator deployed and the police team are monitoring the situation."