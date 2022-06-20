‘Change Azamgarh into Aryangarh, not Atankgarh’

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), calling them ‘Rahu and Ketu’ who were there just to eclipse the development of the state. Yogi was addressing an election rally at Chakrapanpur in Azamgarh to seek support for BJP candidate Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua.’

Yogi said that SP and BSP played havoc with the life of the youth by letting corruption to seep in down the line, and other wrong practices to deepen in society, during their respective four and three terms.

“Their politics revolved around family and selfish goals. Development of state, employment of youth, well-being of farmers as well as safety and security of women and citizens were never there on their agenda,” Yogi stated, asking people not to allow their district to become a nerve centre of terror again.

He even exhorted the youth of Azamgarh to contribute to the makeover of the district from being infamous as a nursery of terrorism. Yogi said that despite having given two chief ministers, Azamgarh had remained deprived of development and was known across India for the wrong reasons.

“Today, the Purvanchal Expressway has connected Azamgarh with other districts, including the state capital, as one can reach Lucknow from Azamgarh in just two hours. Purvanchal Expressway will also lead to building of industrial clusters, creating job opportunities on a large scale for the youth. Besides, road networks are being expanded to facilitate movement of people from Jaunpur, Ballia and Ghazipur. Air services are also likely to be started in Azamgarh soon,” he said, citing how the Mahararaj Suhel Dev University has already been set up to guarantee quality higher education to the students of Azamgarh, saving them from “going to Jaunpur, Kashi or Gorakhpur to secure a degree”.

Yogi talked about the development of Varanasi and Gorakhpur during the last five years to convince the people of Azamgarh that the parliamentary segment could also follow the same trajectory of growth if the BJP candidate is voted.

As the state remains in grip of anti-Agnipath demonstrations, the CM appealed to the youth not to get misled by the opposition’s propaganda against the new recruitment scheme for defence forces which, he claimed, is in their interest and nation’s favour.

