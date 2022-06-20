Congress appoints Supriya Shrinate as new social media department chief

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Monday appointed Supriya Shrinate as chairperson of the party’s social media and digital platforms wing in its communications department on Monday. She will be looking after the social media campaign and devise ways to make the party more visible on all such platforms.

Shrinate has replaced Rohan Gupta, who has been appointed as the party spokesperson. A statement issued by the party said: “Congress president has approved the appointment of Supriya Shrinate as chairperson, social media and digital platforms, in the new communications department with immediate effect...The party appreciates the contribution of Rohan Gupta... (he) has been appointed as AICC spokesperson with immediate effect.” The party has revamped its communications department and appointed Jairam Ramesh as its general secretary in-charge and Pawan Khera as chairman, media and publicity.