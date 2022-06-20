Congress holds protest in Delhi against Agnipath scheme, questioning of Rahul Gandhi by ED 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Scores of senior Congress leaders and workers held a protest at Jantar Mantar here against the Centre's Agnipath defence recruitment scheme and the questioning of party leader Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, party's leader in the Lok Sabha Adir Ranjan Chowdhury, senior leaders Sachin Pilot, Salman Khurshid, Mallikarjun Kharge and KC Venugopal took part in the protest, who saw the participation of over 500 people.

Another protest was held by workers of the Indian Youth Congress at Connaught Place here over the twin issues which threw traffic out of gear in areas surrounding the market.

Gandhi on Monday appeared before the ED for the fourth day of questioning in the National Herald money laundering case.

Protests have erupted in various parts of the country after the Centre unveiled the Agnipath scheme last Tuesday to recruit youngsters aged between 17-and-a-half and 21 years in the army, navy and air force, largely on a four-year contractual basis.

It later relaxed the upper age limit for this year's recruitment to 23.