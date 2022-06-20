STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress holds protest in Delhi against Agnipath scheme, questioning of Rahul Gandhi by ED 

Another protest was held by workers of the Indian Youth Congress at Connaught Place here over the twin issues which threw traffic out of gear in areas surrounding the market.

Published: 20th June 2022 03:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2022 03:06 PM   |  A+A-

Congress workers raise slogans during the party's 'Satyagraha' against Central government's 'Agnipath' scheme and ED's probe against party leader Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.

Congress workers raise slogans during the party's 'Satyagraha' against Central government's 'Agnipath' scheme and ED's probe against party leader Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. (PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Scores of senior Congress leaders and workers held a protest at Jantar Mantar here against the Centre's Agnipath defence recruitment scheme and the questioning of party leader Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, party's leader in the Lok Sabha Adir Ranjan Chowdhury, senior leaders Sachin Pilot, Salman Khurshid, Mallikarjun Kharge and KC Venugopal took part in the protest, who saw the participation of over 500 people.

Another protest was held by workers of the Indian Youth Congress at Connaught Place here over the twin issues which threw traffic out of gear in areas surrounding the market.

Gandhi on Monday appeared before the ED for the fourth day of questioning in the National Herald money laundering case.

Protests have erupted in various parts of the country after the Centre unveiled the Agnipath scheme last Tuesday to recruit youngsters aged between 17-and-a-half and 21 years in the army, navy and air force, largely on a four-year contractual basis.

It later relaxed the upper age limit for this year's recruitment to 23.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress National Herald case Agnipath Rahul Gandhi ED Rahul Gandhi
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Acting local and thinking global, India makes a push for accessible tourism
Infra and equipment: Line of Actual Control gets vigorous focus
Captain Rupam Das rescues people stranded in flooded areas in Assam | Express
Own family stuck, Army officer praised for continuing rescue work in Assam flood situation
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

Gehlot gains ‘high stature’ in Congress with Rajya Sabha victory, protests
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp