Infra and equipment: Line of Actual Control gets vigorous focus

Mayank Singh By

NEW DELHI: Building infrastructure at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China is not the sole of Indian Army, the movement of the defence equipment in key areas is also part of meticulous military planning. To invigorate the forces, Army Chief General Manoj Pande is constantly visiting the operational areas in different sectors of the LAC.

The procurement of 18 Articulated All-Terrain Vehicles (AATV) for mobility and carrying mounted artillery guns to be deployed along the northern borders is under process. As per requirements projected in March, the Articulated All-Terrain Vehicle (AATV) should be capable to operate up to 18,000 feet in High Altitude Areas (Glaciated and Snowbound) and marshy terrain (salt waste dry/wet) in plains. Twelve have to be sent to Ladakh and 6 to Gujarat.

As earlier reported by this newspaper, the Indian Army is set to get stronger firepower along its northern borders with China. Authorities have issued Request For Information (RFI) to procure 105mm/37 calibre mounted gun systems. As per the RFI issued by the Indian Army on April 29, the field regiments will be equipped with mounted gun systems for better shoot and scoot capability for operations in the mountains. “The proposed mounted gun system will be employed in mountains and high-altitude areas along the northern borders of the country for the execution of artillery tasks,” the RFI mentioned.

Due to mobility, these will be mounted on vehicles that can be moved to positions that otherwise are difficult. The system will also be comparatively safer from the counter-bombardment of the enemy. Apart from its long-range artillery systems like Bofors, the Army also uses lightweight Howitzers which can be moved fast. The Army also uses towed gun systems which are cumbersome and difficult to move.

The Army Chief chose Ladakh as the first location to visit after taking over as the Chief of Army Staff on April 30. His visit to Ladakh came days after he questioned the Chinese’ intention which has been to keep “alive” the overall boundary question with India. Again, on 10 June, Gen. Manoj Pande went on a three-day forward area visit to the Line of Actual Control along Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

LAC of 3,488 kms is divided into three sectors: Eastern (Arunachal and Sikkim), Central (Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh) and Western Sector (Ladakh). As per the Army, “During visits to the forward posts, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) was briefed by local commanders about the prevailing situation and he took a first-hand assessment of the operational preparedness.”

The COAS has also been “reviewing the ongoing infrastructure projects apart from interacting with the commanders.” India and China are involved in a protracted stand-off in Eastern Ladakh which began in May 2020. Although disengagement of troops from some areas has taken place, it still persists at Hot Spring, Depsang and Demchok.