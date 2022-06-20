Jaipur Diary: Kite-flyer spreads message of harmony

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

Kite-flyer spreads message of harmony

International kite-flyer Abdul Qadir displayed his art with special kites on the banks of Udaipur’s Fatehsagar lake on June 11. Like every year, hundreds of children and elders enjoyed his kite flying on the occasion of Nirjala Ekadashi. Kites were of different sizes and designs which included a special 15-feet bear-shaped kite, 45 feet lizard-shaped kite and butterfly-shaped kites in the sky. Qadir gave a message of Hindu Muslim unity in society by flying a thousand kites on a single string which became a centre of attraction of this colourful event. In many competitions in the past, Qadir has been awarded the best international kite-flyer.

SC groom rides mare 1st time in 550 years

In many districts of Rajasthan, SC grooms being forced to get down from the horse in their own wedding processions is a regular feature. But in Nimbada village in Pali district last Sunday, the people of the dominant Rajpurohit society started a unique initiative. Rajpurohits are a majority group in Pali but in the last 550 years in village Nimbada, the Bindoli (marriage procession) of Dalit grooms did not happen on a mare even once. Despite this long tradition, to increase mutual harmony, the Rajpurohit society decided to take out Bindoli of a SC groom with unanimous consent in a village meeting.

Sikar girl is student union president in UK

Rachna Dhaka, a daughter of Rajasthan, has become the first Indian student to win the vice-president’s post in the student union election of Keele University, one of the top universities in the United Kingdom. As the vice-president, she will now be involved in the activities of the PG Student Association and will also represent the PG students in various committees of the university. Rachna has also been awarded the Golden Award by the Students Union.

Rajesh Asnani

Our correspondent in Jaipur rajesh.asnani@ newindianexpress.com