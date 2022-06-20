STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
National Herald case: ED grills Rahul Gandhi for 12 hours on day four, summons again on Tuesday

Officials said that he has been asked to join the probe again on Tuesday and continue recording his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Published: 20th June 2022 09:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2022 02:45 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at the Enforcement Directorate for the second consecutive day in connection with the National Herald case, in New Delhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at the Enforcement Directorate for the second consecutive day in connection with the National Herald case, in New Delhi. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate for around 12 hours on the fourth day of his appearance before it in the National Herald money laundering case on Monday.

Gandhi left the headquarters of the agency on APJ Abdul Kalam Road in central Delhi around 12:30 am. He arrived at the ED office just after 11 in the morning and went out once in the afternoon for over an hour, accompanied by his "Z+" category CRPF security escort.

He has been asked by the agency to continue recording his statement for the fifth day on Tuesday. The Congress MP from Wayanad in Kerala has spent more than 40 hours with the federal investigating agency over four sittings since his first appearance on June 13.

The ED probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited, which owns the National Herald newspaper. The newspaper is published by Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian Private Limited.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has also been summoned by the agency for questioning in the case on June 23. She was discharged on Monday from a private hospital in Delhi where she was admitted for coronavirus-related complications.

