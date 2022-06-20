STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
National Herald: Rahul to face Enforcement Directorate grilling today

Published: 20th June 2022 09:39 AM

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leaves for ED office amid protests by party workers, after being summoned for questioning in the National Herald case. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will appear on Monday before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the National Herald case. 

The ED had questioned him for three consecutive days in the last week. Rahul had requested the Central agency to defer further questioning to Monday, citing that he has to tend his ailing mother Soina Gandhi who is in hospital over Covid-related issues.

The agency is questioning Gandhi over a loan of Rs 1 crore received by the Young Indian Private Limited through cheque from a Kolkata-based company Dotex Merchandise Pvt. Ltd.

Sonia Gandhi is admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital following post Covid issues. Insiders claim that she is stable but under observation. The 75-year-old had tested positive on June 2. Sonia Gandhi has also been summoned for questioning but as she turned Covid positive her questioning has been postponed.

The questioning of the Gandhis pertains to alleged financial irregularities in Young Indian Private Limited, promoted by the Congress.

TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Enforcement Directorate National Herald case
