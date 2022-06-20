PM Modi arrives in Bengaluru, inaugurates Brain Research Centre

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Monday afternoon as part of his two-day visit to Karnataka in which he will launch projects worth Rs 33,000 crore, including Rs 15,000 crore worth Bengaluru sub-urban railway project.

On Tuesday, he will be leading over 15,000 enthusiasts performing yoga to mark the International Day of Yoga on the premises of Mysuru palace at 6.30 am.

Upon his arrival at the Yelahanka Airforce Base, Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai received the Prime Minister. Union Minister for Coal and Parliamentary Affairs Prahllad Joshi, former chief minister BS Yediyurappa and the state president of the Bharatiya Janata Party Nalin Kumar Kateel, senior officers of the Defence Forces and the state government were also present.

Modi who was heli-hoped to the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) campus, inaugurated the Centre for Brain Research (CBR) for which Infosys co-founder Krish Gopalakrishna has donated Rs 450 crore, and also laid the foundation for Bagchi-Parthasarathy Multispeciality Hospital.

Modi will head to Kommaghatta near Kengeri where he will address a huge gathering of over 50,000 people. He will visit Dr BR Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE) where he will inaugurate the new campus of BASE University and unveil the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar.

Later, he will fly to Mysuru by 5:30 pm to attend a public function at Maharaja’s College Ground where he will lay the foundation stone of the coaching terminal at Naganahalli Railway Station and dedicate to the nation the ‘Centre of Excellence for persons with communication disorders' at the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH).

Thereafter, at around 7 pm, he will visit Sri Suttur Math and at around 7:45 pm, he will be visiting Sri Chamundeshwari Temple and seek the blessings of 'nada devathe' atop Chamundi hills. The Prime Minister will stay overnight at a star hotel in the cultural capital and leave for the national capital after taking part in yoga day and a walkthrough in the palace at around 9.45 am.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Brain Research Centre at Indian Institute of Science(IISc) in Bengaluru on his arrival of two days of visit to Karnataka on Monday.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai received Modi at Yelahanka Air force base.