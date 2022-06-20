STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Modi hails woman power as Gujarat sees rise in female votes 

The number of women voters in Gujarat has risen to 2.14 crore, marking a 3.45 percent growth from the women who voted during the Assembly elections in 2017.

Published: 20th June 2022 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2022 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD:  Women voters are at the centre stage for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections, with PM Narendra Modi talking about women empowerment, and announcing schemes worth crores for them during his two-day visit. However, critics are pointing at the dismal data for women’s safety in the state to raise questions about the BJP government’s achievements. 

The number of women voters in Gujarat has risen to 2.14 crore, marking a 3.45 percent growth from the women who voted during the Assembly elections in 2017. The number of male voters rose by 3.05 percent, rising to 2.32 crore from 2.25 crore in 2017. Targeting the women electorate, Modi unfurled a traditional flag on the Mahakali temple in Panchmahal, a symbol of women’s empowerment, while his speeches addressed mothers, sisters and daughters.

However, opponents are drawing attention to the fact that 3,857 cases of rape and gang rape were registered in the state over the past two years. On an average, over five women were raped every day, according to data tabled during the last assembly budget session by the BJP government. 

Replying to questions by Congress legislators, Minister of State, Home, Harsh Sanghavi said during the two years ending December 2021, 61 cases of gang rape were lodged. Slamming the BJP government, Gujarat Congress deputy leader Shailesh Parmar said, “Despite the so-called safe Gujarat and despite the government carrying out various programs for women’s safety like ‘Suraksha Setu’, the state saw over five rapes a day. Why?”

Ahmedabad records most rape, gang rape cases

The maximum number of rape cases were lodged in Ahmedabad (729), followed by Surat (508) and Vadodara (183). Most gang rapes were registered in Ahmedabad (16), followed by Rajkot (7) and Surat (5). Most victims fell in 16-18 age group, with police citing “promise of marriage” and “luring through gifts” as the main reasons

